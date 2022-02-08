Two people hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after trailer and car collide in Lancaster

A Volkswagen was involved in a collision with the trailer of a Scania truck on the A683 Lancaster Road near Caton shortly after 8.35am on February 7.

The driver of and front seat passenger of the VW suffered "serious injuries" and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The HGV driver was unhurt.

Sgt Charlotte Gorst, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This collision has resulted in two people receiving some very serious injuries and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident itself or who has any dashcam or CCTV which could help to get in touch."

Three fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended the scene to extract the casualties from the car.

Crews were in attendance for one hour and 40 minutes.

Two people were taken to hospital with "serious injuries" after a trailer and a car collided in Lancaster. (Credit: Google)

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log number LC-20220207-0251.

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log number LC-20220207-0251.

Footage can also be uploaded online here: https://orlo.uk/NC7AzI