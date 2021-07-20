Two lanes closed after crash on M6 between junctions 39 and 40

Lanes were closed on the M6 after a crash near Penrith this morning (Tuesday, July 20).

By Matthew Calderbank
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 7:37 am
Updated Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 7:38 am

Police closed two lanes on the M6 northbound between junctions 39 (Shap, A6) and J40 (Penrith, Workington , Brough, A66) at around 6.30am.

Traffic was released by 7.25am after being briefly held whilst the crashed vehicle was removed.

All lanes have reopened but there might be some slow traffic on approach to the scene.

