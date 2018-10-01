Two freed from overturned van at busy Preston junction

Two people had to be cut free by firefighters after a van overturned at a busy Preston junction.

Crews cut away the roof of the vehicle which was on its side in the middle of the Lane Ends crossroads in Ashton.

Ambulance crews treated both casualties at the scene and took one, a woman, to the Royal Preston Hospital with what is believed to be an ankle injury.

The incident happened just before 3pm today. Police said it appeared the van clipped the kerb and collided with a post.

"It doesn't appear that there have been any serious injuries," said a spokesman.

"But the incident is causing some traffic problems because the junction is a busy one."

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service said: "We have treated two people at the scene. One of those has now been taken to hospital in Preston with what appears to be an ankle injury."

Fire crews from Preston and Penwortham attended the scene at the junction of Blackpool Road and Woodplumton Road.

A spokesman said: "We got two people out of the van which was on its side."