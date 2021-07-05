Two crash casualties taken to hospital as M65 to stay closed overnight for road resurfacing

The motorway has been shut in both directions between J1 and J1a since 7am, whilst the M6 exit slip road at junction 29 (Bamber Bridge, M65) - coming off the motorway towards Lostock Hall - has also been shut due to the spillage.

Police and Highways warn that "delays are likely for hours" and the motorway might remain closed overnight as road resurfacing takes place.

The spillage was first thought to have been diesel, but the slippery, gel-like substance has now been confirmed as hydraulic fluid which has leaked from a vehicle.

Police have closed the M6 slip road at junction 29 (Bamber Bridge, M65) due to a spillage on the carriageway this morning (Monday, July 5)

Update from Highways England - The M65 will remain closed overnight in both directions

At 5pm, Highways England advised road users that the M65 will remain closed in both directions due to emergency resurfacing work.

The closure has been in place since around 6.05am this morning to allow for extensive work to treat the spillage.

However, just under two miles of carriageway now needs to be resurfaced overnight, meaning the road will be closed in both directions until around 6am tomorrow (Tuesday), although lane closures may remain in place throughout the morning.

The vehicle was initially travelling eastbound, but then exited and used the roundabout to head back westbound, which is why the closure is required in both directions.

Diversions are in place and drivers are urged to allow extra journey time and plan ahead.

Diversion details are as follows:

- Westbound: Follow solid diamond sign. From M65 junction 1/M6 junction 29 take distributor road to northern roundabout. Take A6 west to Lostock Lane roundabout.

- Eastbound: Follow hollow circle sign. Reverse of above route.

Update from Lancashire Police - "Delays likely for hours on M65"

At 11am, Lancashire Police said: "Delays are likely for several hours due to road resurfacing on the M65 following an oil spill. Please continue to avoid the area and we'll update when we can."

Closures are currently in place as follows:

- M6 junction 29A Blacow to M65 junction 1

- M65 J1 to end of Westbound

- M65 North to M65 West

Two injured in separate crash that has closed Stanifield Lane between Farington and Lostock Hall

A further road closure due to an accident nearby in Stanifield Lane, between Farington and Lostock Hall, has been adding extra strain to surrounding routes.

Stanifield Lane has been closed both ways due to the accident at the roundabout between Farington and Lostock Hall, leading to heavy traffic on routes around Leyland.

Two casualties, a man in his 50s and a woman whose age is not known, have been taken to hospital.

North West Ambulance Service said details on their injuries are not available at this stage.

Police, ambulances and fire engines attended the scene but it is still not clear whether the crash is related to the spillage which is reported to have caused slippery road surfaces on routes from the motorway through Lostock Hall.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area until further notice. Lancashire Police has been approached for further details.

The Stanifield Lane closure has led to queueing traffic between A582 Farington Road (Lostock Hall) and Lydiate Lane (Farington), as well as congestion to Flensburg Way (Tank Roundabout), beyond Lostock Hall Station, and the A6 back to Bamber Bridge.

Maintenance crews have been tasked with cleaning up the spillage, with gritting and road sweeping ongoing on the M65 in both directions between junctions 1 and 1a.

Delays on M61, M65 and M6

- Lancashire Police say there are currently 40 minute delays on the M61 northbound bound towards the M65

- 30 minute delays on M65 westbound between junctions 4 (M65) and 2 (M61, M6).

- And 25 minute delays on M6 northbound between junctions 28 (Leyland) and 29 (Bamber Bridge).

Statement from Highways England

A Highways spokesman said: "The M65 in Lancashire is closed in both directions between J1 and J1a due to a fuel spillage, along with the M6 northbound exit slip road at J29 (Bamber Bridge Interchange, M65).

"Traffic Officers are currently at scene and Maintenance Crews are on their way to the area to assist.

"Delays are likely on the approach to the closure, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes. Please allow extra time for your journey if travelling in the area or consider alternative routes."

The closure has led to congestion on the M61 and M65 around the Bamber Bridge Interchange, as well as the M6 at Leyland, where traffic is backed up to Charnock Richard Services as drivers wait to exit the motorway.

At around 7am, a number of motorists also reported a "slippery substance" on the road whilst driving through Lostock Hall towards the bypass. The hazard is believed to be linked to the motorway spillage.

More updates to follow...

