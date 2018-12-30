Two cars wrecked in Eccleston crash

Fire crews were called to the scene of a two-car crash in Eccleston amid fears there were people trapped inside the vehicles.

Both cars were badly damaged in the collision on Lydiate Lane, although Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service later said all occupants managed to get out without the help of firefighters.

Emergency services were called to the road at around 6.30pm on Saturday.

Lancashire Road Police said on Twitter: "Fortunately the innocent parties only suffered minor injuries."

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Following a two-car collision on Lydiate Lane, Eccleston, firefighters from Leyland and Chorley were informed that two people were trapped in their vehicles.

"No-one was in fact trapped and casualties were attended to by paramedics. Firefighters ensured there were no hazards in respect of fire, spilled fuel or oil, or debris."