Two-car crash in Leyland

Firefighters were called out after a two-car crash in the centre of Leyland tonight.

The accident happened at 8.22pm on Spring Gardens where two cars had collided.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Two fire engines and crews, from Bamber Bridge and Leyland, responded to a two-car collision on Spring Gardens, Leyland.

"No-one was trapped and firefighters ensured there were no remaining hazards in respect of fire, spilled fuel or oil or debris."

It is not known if there were any casualties.