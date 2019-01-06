Two arrested after car crashes into lamppost near Garstang

Two people were arrested after a car collided with a lamppost, blocking a road for around three hours.

Police say the vehicle's occupants suffered only minor injuries in the collision near Garstang late last night.

The A586 had to be closed between the A6 at Churchtown and the village of St Michael's.

Council staff were called in to remove the lamppost from the road and make the scene safe. The road was closed for around three hours while investigations went on.

A spokesman for Lancashire Road Police said: "Two occupants were arrested as a result of the collision. Luckily only minor injuries."