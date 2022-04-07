Tree collapses onto cars and injures woman as police shut Wigan Road in Bamber Bridge

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene near the turn off for Cuerden Valley Park, close to the M6 underpass.

One driver, a woman, suffered a head injury and two others were left trapped inside their car after a large tree came crashing down on them in strong winds.

Fortunately, those inside the crushed car escaped unscathed after being rescued by firefighters.

Police have shut the A49 Wigan Road from the M6 underpass at Shady Lane (Cuerden Valley Park) to the A6 Lostock Lane after a tree fell onto passing cars this morning (Thursday, April 7)

Wigan Road remains shut between Shady Lane and the A6 Lostock Lane whilst the tree is cut up and removed.

Lancashire Police said it expects the road to remain closed “for sometime” and is advising drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

Those heading towards the A6 at Bamber Bridge are being diverted down Lydiate Lane and along Stanifield Lane in Farington, back to Lostock Lane and the A6.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 7.35am today (Thursday, April 7) to a report a tree had fallen on two cars in Wigan Road, Bamber Bridge.

“Two people were initially trapped in one vehicle and later freed by the fire service. No injuries were reported.

“A woman driving another vehicle suffered a minor head injury during the incident.

“A road closure is in place while the tree is removed.”

Traffic is currently coping well and there are no significant delays in the area.

North West Ambulance Service have been approached for further details.