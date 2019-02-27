Travellers set up camp at former pub site in Chorley

Have your say

Members of the Gypsy and Traveller community have set up shop at a former pub in Chorley.

Amanda Hilton is transforming the former Railway pub in Wigan Road, Euxton, into a nursery as a new branch of her Nature Trail Nursery business.

The former Railway pub in Euxton, Chorley

Amanda said: "There's three caravans and four cars.

"But they've already set up a 'U shape' on the site so I'm worried there might be more on the way."

The group arrived on site at around midday today.

Amanda contacted Chorley Council over the situation, who she said referred her to court enforcement officers.

The caravans arrived at midday today

The former pub of 40 years is being transformed by the Nature Trail Nursery team into another branch, with some 22 jobs created, after Chorley Council granted planning permission last year.