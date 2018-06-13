Travellers heading to France urged to fill up with fuel before crossing channel

Have your say

Holidaymakers embarking on a trip to France by car should fill up with fuel before crossing the Channel, a breakdown rescue firm has warned.

Some French filling stations are running dry due to farmers blockading refineries and fuel depots.

Many UK holidaymakers heading to France often wait to fill up until they have crossed the Channel because petrol and diesel is often cheaper.

But the AA is advising drivers to "fill up before you go".

More than 100 French fuel stations were either low on supplies or had run out, mainly near Paris, Nantes and Lyon, on Tuesday, website penurie.mon-essence.fr stated.

Farmers are protesting against oil firm Total importing palm oil for use in biofuels, which farmers see as a threat to their production of domestic biofuel from rapeseed.

The disruption comes amid rail strikes which have pushed freight and commuters on to the roads, increasing demand for fuel.

AA president Edmund King said: "This dispute should not discourage anyone from continuing with their holiday plans.

"Relatively few fuel stations are affected and they are most likely at the busiest locations.

"The French agriculture ministry has pointed out that it is local panic buying that leads to shortages while the ministry of transport says the nation has a strategic stock equivalent to three months' fuel supplies.

"Keep calm and carry on driving."

In the summer of 2016 motorists in France faced widespread fuel shortages due to blockades caused by a dispute over labour reforms.