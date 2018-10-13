Trains cancelled in Lancashire due to 'severe weather' brought by Storm Callum

Trains between Preston and Carlisle have been cancelled due to "severe weather".

Storm Callum has brought heavy rain across Lancashire, Cumbria and Scotland, with rail travel between the areas badly affected.

National Rail said speed restrictions have also been brought in on the line until Monday in response to warnings of strong winds over the weekend.

A spokesman said: "In addition to this, a landslip has occurred between Oxenholme Lake District and Penrith North Lakes.

"As a result of these issues, services are currently suspended between Preston and Carlisle."

Rail replacement coaches have been put on for passengers who have been affected but customers are being advised to avoid travelling today if possible.

Storm Callum has also forced the start of fracking in Lancashire to be delayed until Monday but organisers say Blackpool's Firework Fiesta will go ahead on Saturday night as planned.