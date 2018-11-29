Trains between Preston and Manchester cancelled for two hours during rush hour

Have your say

Train services between Preston and Manchester have been disrupted this morning after a points failure.

It means there are no direct services between Preston and Manchester Victoria from 7.30am until 9.30am.

Other train services departing from Preston, including journeys to Manchester Airport, could also be cancelled, revised or delayed by up to 30 minutes.

The 8.06am service to Manchester Airport has been cancelled, with the next service scheduled to run at 8.24am.

According to the National Rail website the disruption is expected to continue through morning rush hour until 9.30am.

The points failure has occurred between Patricroft and Newton-Le-Willows.

The disruption is affecting all rail providers departing from Preston, including Transpennine Express, Northern and Transport for Wales trains.

Cancelled trains

All services to Manchester Victoria cancelled until further notice

7.48 Preston to Blackpool North - Delayed by 42 minutes (expected 8.30am)

8.06am Preston to Manchester Airport - Cancelled

8:38 Preston to Blackpool North - Cancelled

9.06am Preston to Manchester Airport - Cancelled

8.03am Preston to Glasgow Central - Delayed