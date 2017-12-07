Train services delayed between Preston and Glasgow Central

Train services from Glasgow to Preston have been delayed this morning after severe weather caused a line to become blocked, says Virgin.

The company has advised that delays of up to 90 minutes may be experienced by passengers on its southbound line.

The disruption is expected to last until midday on Thursday, December 7.

A spokesman for Virgin said: "Due to severe weather between Preston and Glasgow Central the South-bound line is blocked.

"We are sorry for the delay this will cause to your journey.

"Transpennine Express, Crosscountry, Northern, Virgin Trains East Coast and Transpennine Express are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice."

