Drivers are reporting heavy traffic on the northbound M6 this morning following reports of debris on the road.

The debris was reported to be at junction 28 for Leyland Way. No official lane closures were in place.

Traffic is also reported to be slow leading onto the M65 in both directions between junctions 2 for the M61 and Junction 3 for Bolton Road.

This is thought to have been caused by earlier flooding.

Matrix signs have been set to 40mph.