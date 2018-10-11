Traffic delays and road 'partially blocked' after three car crash near Thornton

Have your say

Motorists are experiencing severe delays north of Blackpool after a three car crash this morning.

The incident happened in Amounderness Way between the B5268 Fleetwood Road South and A588 Breck Road at around 10.50am, involving a Vauxhall Corsa, Dacia Logan, and Citroen Relay van.

A police spokesman said: "We got the call at 10.50am to an incident down as a three car collision between the Poulton Roundabout and Thornton Roundabout.

"Nobody was trapped in the vehicles and it is down as a damage only incident.

"There are no injuries and recovery is on its way."

A spokesman for the AA added the road is "partially blocked" with "queuing traffic" due to the incident.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 10.57am but we called back because we weren't required."