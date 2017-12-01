Three Preston roads to close for late night shopping

Have your say

Three city centre streets will be closed from Wednesday to allow for late night shopping.

Friargate, Guild Hall Street and Orchard Street in Preston city centre will be closed in the evenings and on Sundays from now until Christmas Eve.

Late night shopping begins on Wednesday, with the Fishergate Centre and St George’s Centre both opening until 8pm on certain nights.

A spokesman for Preston City Council said: “We have a long standing tradition in Preston to pedestrianise certain roads in the city centre to co-ordinate with late night shopping.

“This is done to keep people safe while they are enjoying eating, drinking and shopping during evening hours or busy Sundays in the lead up to Christmas.”

The closure will be implemented by closing the gates on the specified roads from approximately 5:30pm-9pm on late night shopping nights.

They will also be closed on Sundays from 10am to 5pm.

Preston’s pantomime – Aladdin – begins on Thursday and runs until January 7.