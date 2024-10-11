Three major Preston junctions to get 'more efficient' traffic lights - but at a big cost

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three busy Preston junctions are to get new traffic lights designed to make journeys more reliable – but the projects will cost £230,000 more than originally estimated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trio of schemes – all at points along the A6 Garstang Road, north of the city – are part of Lancashire County Council’s programme of upgrades to its traffic control kit.

At each of the junctions, some of the sets of lights – and the technology underpinning them – have been in operation for more than two decades and are in need of wholesale replacement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The traffic lights at the junction of Garstang Road and Black Bull Lane will be replaced with more modern kit that could help cut queues and - which will also be installed at two other junctions on the A6 (image: Google)

Overhauls are planned at the A6’s junctions with Black Bull Lane and Sharoe Green Lane, near the Royal Preston; Blackpool Road, close to Moor Park; and Moor Lane and North Road, on the edge of the university quarter.

The latter project will need an extra £130,000 spending on it and the other two an additional £50,000 each.

The decision notice in which the extra costs are set out does not reveal the overall bill for the schemes.

The increase will be funded from the postponement of a traffic light upgrade in Accrington at the junction of Eastgate, Avenue Parade and Stanley Street. It was found that there was currently insufficient budget for that project in any case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While some of the indivdiual sets of lights at each of the soon-to-be-upgraded junctions have been replaced relatively recently, several of them - including those shown here at Blackpool Road and Garstang Road - are more than 20 years old (image: Google)

A spokesperson for Lancashire County Council said: “We’re currently planning a series of major refurbishment schemes in Preston to replace and upgrade traffic signals at key junctions that are coming to the end of their life and are becoming increasingly difficult to maintain.

“This is a significant investment in new technology that will aim to make people’s journeys more efficient and reliable.

“The work will also include bringing pedestrian facilities up to the latest standards to improve safety at these junctions.

“Following detailed planning and design work, we now have a better understanding of the scope and costs. Subsequently, our original indicative estimates have been revised.

“The schemes are expected to be delivered in 2025 and we will share more details with the public in due course.”