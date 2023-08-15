News you can trust since 1886
Three children hospitalised following serious collision ‘involving van and bus’ on A6 Garstang Road near Preston

Three children were taken to hospital following a serious collision involving a van and a bus near Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Aug 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 16:49 BST

Emergency services were called to a crash in Garstang Road at approximately 1pm on Tuesday (August 15).

The road was closed in both directions between St Michael’s Road and White Horse Lane, resulting in long delays on the A6.

Police urged motorists to avoid the area as the road was expected to remain closed for “several hours.”

Garstang Road was closed in both directions between St Michael’s Road and White Horse Lane (Credit: Google)Garstang Road was closed in both directions between St Michael’s Road and White Horse Lane (Credit: Google)
Garstang Road was closed in both directions between St Michael’s Road and White Horse Lane (Credit: Google)
North West Ambulance Service later confirmed three children – two girls and one boy – had been taken to hospital following the collision.

“One girl was airlifted to Alder Hey in a serious condition,” a spokesman for NWAS added.

“It follows an RTC involving a van and a bus.”

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said two fire engines attended the scene to assist paramedics.

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.

