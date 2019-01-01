This is when three months of roadworks will begin near site of Preston's new Aldi and Costa drive-thru

Three months of roadworks are due to begin near the site of a new Aldi store and Costa drive-thru in Fulwood.

The roadworks off Eastway will be in place between Pittman Way and the junction with Oliver's Place in the North Preston Employment Area.

Signs are already in place warning drivers that the lengthy works will begin on Monday January 7 and are expected to be completed by Sunday March 31.

The work will widen a section of Eastway through Fulwood and introduce new street lighting and a toucan and puffin crossing ahead of the construction of a new Aldi store and Costa drive-thru later in the year.

The new mini retail park, which will also include a gym, will be constructed opposite Broughton printers and the former Lancashire Post offices.

Additional street lighting is also being put in, close to where the Aldi supermarket is being constructed at the corner with Oliver’s Place.

The roadworks are due to take place during off-peak times and two-way traffic signals will be operated by manual control at all times.