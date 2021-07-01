This is the M6 diversion route as motorway remains closed due to serious crash near Leyland

The motorway is expected to stay shut "for the next few hours", say Highways, with a closure in place between junctions 28 (Leyland) and 27 (Standish/Parbold).

Southbound traffic is being diverted off the motorway at Leyland and diverted 11 miles south along the A49 Wigan Road / Preston Road to rejoin the M6 at Standish.

There is currently heavy congestion on the A49 around Leyland as commuters exit the M6 and delays are expected throughout morning rush hour.

The M6 southbound remains closed after a serious crash involving a lorry and a car at around 1am this morning (Thursday, July 1)

This is the diversion route

1. Exit the southbound M6 at junction 28 in Leyland

2. Turn right onto Leyland Way/B5256 and continue towards A49 Wigan Road

The diverted motorway traffic has led to congestion and delays in Wigan Road (A49), Leyland this morning

3. Join A49 Wigan Road and continue south for 8 miles to the centre of Standish

4. Turn right onto the A5209 and drive west for 1.5miles along Almond Brook Road to M6 junction 27

