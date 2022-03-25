In Lancashire 46 sites have been identified in major roads and areas of concern, including 40 which speed camera vehicles can visit at any time during March, as well as two fixed locations and four motorways.

Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week, including locations in, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre.

Regular checks are also planned along some of the region's motorways, including the M6, M61, M55, M65.

March's mobile speed camera locations

A spokesman from Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, said: "Our cameras use highly accurate laser technology to detect speeding motorists but they are also used to identify other offences, including drivers not in proper control or not wearing a seat belt.

"All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations with sites based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera."

Here is the full list of locations where enforcement vehicles could be stationed during March:

Lancashire mobile speed camera sites:

A679 Accrington Road, Hapton (30mph)

A671 Westway, Burnley (30mph)

A678 Blackburn Road, nr Dunkenhalgh Hotel, Rishton (30mph)

A682 Rawtenstall Bypass, Rawtenstall (50mph)

A6 Main Road, nr Orchard Close (30mph)

A585 Amounderness Way, Victoria Road West to Eros Roundabout (40mph)

B6241 Tom Benson Way, Preston (40mph)

A682 Rawtenstall Bypass, Rawtenstall (40mph)

Southport Road, Ormskirk (30mph)

A584 Preston New Road between Clifton Business Park and Blackpool Road Eastbound (50mph)

A589 Broadway, Morecambe (30mph)

A584 Preston New Road from Clifton Business Park Westbound (50mph)

A59 Main Street, Gisburn (30mph)

Preston Road, Grimsargh East (30mph)

A678 Burnley Road nr St James’ CE Primary School, Altham (30mph)

A587 Broadway nr Larkholme Lane, Fleetwood (30mph)

A59 Longton Bypass, Hutton (50mph)

B6243 Clitheroe Road, Knowle Green (30mph)

A6 Garstang Road, Withy Trees to Lancashire Fire HQ, Preston (30mph)

A680 Blackburn Road, Haslingden (30mph)

A584 Preston New Road between Lytham Road and Clifton Business Park Eastbound (50mph)

A5147 New Street, Halsall (30mph)

B6243 Clitheroe Road, Knowle Green (30mph)

A577 Crosshall Brow, Skelmersdale (40mph)

Speed Management:

A59 Guildway / Golden Way, Preston (40mph)

Blackpool Road, Roadworks, Lea Gate (30mph)

Birch Green Road, Skelmersdale (30mph)

North Park Drive, Blackpool (30mph)

Blacksnape Road near playing fields, Blacksnape (30mph)

Clifton Drive, Blackpool (30mph)

Blackburn Road, Higher Wheelton (30mph)

Halfpenny Lane, Longridge (30mph)

A584 Queens Promenade, Blackpool (30mph)

West / Central Beach, Lytham (30mph)

Kirkham Road, Freckleton (30mph)

Haslingden Road, nr Hospital, Blackburn (30mph)

B5259 Saltcoates Road, nr Tewkesbury Drive (30mph)

Whittingham Lane, Goosnargh (30mph)

Bolton Road, Anderton (30mph)

Warren Drive, Thornton (30mph)

Fixed mobile speed camera locations:

A586 Garstang Road East, Poulton (30mph)

Fishergate Hill, Preston (30mph)

Motorways: