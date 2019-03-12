These are all the flood warnings for Lancashire as swelling rivers threaten Chorley, South Ribble, Garstang and Lancaster

Have your say

Flood warnings are being issued for large parts of Lancashire as the county braces itself for Storm Gareth this evening.



The rivers Ribble, Yarrow, Wyre, Lostock and Lune are all swelling with heavy rainfall and water levels are expected to rise further when Storm Gareth makes landfall later today.

Cars going through flood water on the A59 at Penwortham.

The Environment Agency has issued alerts for urban areas in Lancaster, Leyland, Chorley and Bamber Bridge, as well as low lying rural areas in the Ribble Valley.

The agency said they are closely monitoring the situation and incident response staff are on site checking flood defences.

People are being advised to plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers.

Here are the all flood warnings for Tuesday, March 12:

Croston has been hit by flooding several times including over Christmas in 2015

River Yarrow

A flood alert has been issued for the River Yarrow at Croston with river levels expected to rise as a result of today's heavy rainfall.

The flood alert covers the areas of Whittle-le-Woods, Clayton-le-Woods, Bamber Bridge, Lostock Hall, Farrington, Leyland, Chorley, Eccleston and Croston.

Flooding is likely to affect property, roads and farmland in low lying areas between 12pm and 4pm.

READ MORE: Severe flooding forces closure of M6 slip road at Charnock Richard Services near Chorley

River Lostock

A flood alert has also been issued for the River Lostock, where rising water levels continue to rise along tributaries at Carr Brook, Bannister Brook, River Chor and Syd Brook.

The Environment Agency said: "We are closely monitoring the situation and pumps are being deployed. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses."

READ MORE: The 45 Lancashire postcodes at 'high risk' of flooding according to insurers

River Douglas

High river levels on the Rivers Douglas could lead to flooding in parts of Parbold, Rufford, Mawdesley, Croston, Bretherton, Tarleton and Hesketh Bank.

Upper River Ribble

High river levels are possible on the Rivers Ribble and Hodder, Stock Beck, River Loud, Mearley Brook, Pimlico Brook and their tributaries.

Forecasters are expecting levels to rise in the Upper River Ribble.

Storm Gareth is expected to bring flooding to low lying roads and farmland throughout Tuesday.

Flooding is affecting low lying land in Settle, Barnoldswick, Bolton by Bowland, Sawley, Clitheroe, Slaidburn, Dunsop Bridge, Chipping and Ribchester.

READ MORE: Severe flooding forces closure of M6 slip road at Charnock Richard Services near Chorley

Upper River Wyre at Brock

River levels in the Upper Wyre catchment area are forecast to rise as a result of Storm Gareth this afternoon.

Flooding could affect low lying land and roads in Abbeystead, Dolphinholme, Galgate, Scorton, Garstang, Churchtown and Billsborrow.

High river levels are also likely on the rivers Wyre, Conder, Calder and Brock, Barton Brook, Woodplumpton Brook and their tributaries.

River Lune

Heavy rainfall is expected to cause some flooding around Lancaster.

River levels have been rising on the River Lune and the flooding of property,roads and farmland is expected as Storm Gareth makes landfall later today.

Low lying land and roads in Ingleton, High and Low Bentham, Wray, Hornby, Carnforth, Caton, Halton, Lancaster, Scotforth and Galgate are also expected to be hit.