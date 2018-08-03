The moment the Flying Scotsman flew through Preston railway station on its trip through Lancashire

Have your say

It was a case of blink and you might have missed it as the Flying Scotsman traveled through the centre of Preston.

The world famous train made a fleeting visit through Preston railway station at around 5.40pm this afternoon.

The moment was captured on video by Prestonian Louise Gooch who was track-side.

The video shows the train, which ran its first service in 1923, enter the station at some speed with its trademark steam filling the air.

Twitter user @twiteringgoose posted: "Big problems again at Preston station due to a fire on one train and overhead line issues elsewhere. Many trains delayed or cancelled but it didn't stop the Flying Scotsman!"

The steam locomotive is returning to the city tomorrow, stopping off at 7.26pm as part of a special rail tour, as reported by website Rail Advent