The Farington crossing where pedestrians are 'dicing with death'

A councillor has warned that children are “dicing with death” on a poorly-marked pedestrian crossing near their school.

Coun Paul Wharton claims County Hall bosses have ignored his pleas to upgrade the zebra crossing0in Stanifield Lane, Farington to prevent drivers ignoring it.

The South Ribble member for Farington East also says his request for a second crossing further down the same road, near to a popular children’s play area, may have been shelved by the county council on cost grounds.



“What price can you put on a child’s life?” stormed Coun Wharton, who has been campaigning for years to make Stanifield Lane safer. “Drivers are just driving through it,” he said.

“I’ve had lots of complaints from people who use that crossing. Even the lollipop lady says some of them don’t stop for her. I’m told there have been lots of near-misses and people say children are dicing with death crossing there.”



A spokesman for LCC said: “We are not aware of any issues with the maintenance of the zebra crossing, however will carry out an inspection.



“We have previously made an assessment following requests for a new pedestrian crossing in the vicinity of Farington Park, however the good safety record and low numbers of pedestrians crossing at this point meant that it could not be supported.”