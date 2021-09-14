Teenager dies after motorbike and tractor crash in Grimsargh
A young motorcyclist has died following a collision with a tractor in Grimsargh.
Emergency services were called to reports of a crash in Preston Road at around 9.10pm yesterday (September 13).
Officers discovered a motorbike had been involved in a collision with a tractor close to the junction with Alston Lane.
The motorcyclist, a 19-year-old man, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
"An investigation is underway and enquiries ongoing," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
No arrests have been reported.
The road between Elston Lane and Pinfold Lane in Alston was closed for around seven hours overnight for investigation works.
