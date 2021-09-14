Teenager dies after motorbike and tractor crash in Grimsargh

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash in Preston Road at around 9.10pm yesterday (September 13).

Officers discovered a motorbike had been involved in a collision with a tractor close to the junction with Alston Lane.

The motorcyclist, a 19-year-old man, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A teenager died after a motorbike and tractor collided in Preston Road, Grimsargh. (Credit: Google)

"An investigation is underway and enquiries ongoing," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

No arrests have been reported.

The road between Elston Lane and Pinfold Lane in Alston was closed for around seven hours overnight for investigation works.