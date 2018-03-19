Teenage girl taken to hospital after crash in Preston

A girl was taken to hospital after she was involved in a two-car crash in Ribbleton, say police.

The accident happened at the junction of Grange Avenue and Fir Trees Avenue on Sunday, at around 6.40pm.

The car hit a house on the road

Witnesses have described how one of the cars crashed through a fence and hit a house causing it to "shake."

Police say that one of the drivers was delivering food at the time of the accident and had failed to acquire the correct business insurance.

Another driver was also reported for driving without "due care."

Witness Clare Furness said: "A takeaway driver ended up going through my fence across the garden and hitting my house.

"A 16 year-old girl who was a passenger of the other car involved was taken to hospital.

"Me and my baby where behind the wall on the sofa near where the car hit, but luckily the fence and reinforced concrete took the impact, but my children felt the house shake.

"The impact to the house was very loud."

A spokesman for the Ambulance Service said: "We sent a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance to the scene.

"One patient was taken to Royal Preston Hospital."

A police spokesman said that the girl was not seriously injured in the incident.