Teenage boy airlifted to hospital after serious collision in Penwortham

A 13-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital after a serious collision in Penwortham.

The schoolboy was riding his bike to school when he was involved in a collision near the junction of Kingsway and Liverpool Road at around 8.40am.

The accident happened at the junction of Hill Road and Liverpool Road in Penwortham at 8.40am on Monday, February 4.

An ambulance and an air ambulance were despatched to the scene with senior clinicians onboard.

The boy was treated at the scene by paramedics before being airlifted to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.

The North West Ambulance Service said the boy had suffered trauma injuries, including injuries to his chest.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 8.42am today (4 February) to reports of a collision on Hill Road, Penwortham.

"It involved a car and a 13-year-old male cyclist.

"The Air Ambulance is in attendance."