Survey reveals crash experiences of younger drivers

A law change implemented last week means learner drivers are allowed to take lessons on Britain's motorways.

More than one in six (17%) young drivers have crashed their current vehicle, a new survey suggests.

The most common cause was the actions of another driver (42%), followed by mechanical problems (10%) and not paying enough attention (9%), according to the poll commissioned by Co-op Insurance.

Other explanations given include being distracted by passengers (8%) and swerving to avoid a pothole (6%).

A fifth (20%) of young drivers involved in a collision say it took place on an A-road, with 15% of crashes occurring on a motorway.

Some 2,000 motorists aged 17-25 were surveyed.

Co-op head of motor insurance Nick Ansley said: "Young drivers are involved in road traffic accidents more so than any other age group.

"With a sixth of young motorists saying their accident took place on a motorway, it's really encouraging to see the changes made for learner drivers.

"It will help them gain confidence and experience on motorways."

One in five (20%) of all fatalities on Britain's roads in 2016 involved crashes where a driver was aged 17-24, despite that age category making up just 7% of all licence holders, Department for Transport figures show.