Storm Gareth: Live updates as heavy rain and stormy conditions sweep across Lancashire Strong winds and heavy rain has brought travel disruption to Lancashire this morning, as the county braces for Storm Gareth later today. We will be bringing you the latest weather and traffic news as it happens.Refresh this page for the latest updates. Flooding has forced Highways officers to close the exit slip road at Charnock Richard Services near Chorley. M6 flooding leads to 18-mile lane closure between Preston and Lancaster