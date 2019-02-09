STORM ERIK: Tree blown over on Longton bypass

Motorists travelling on a Lancashire bypass are today warned to take care.

People driving on the Longton bypass are told to slow down to avoid a tree blown over in the overnight storm.

Read more>>> Storm Erik: Part of County Hall's roof ripped off by high winds as weather causes chaos across Lancashire

The tree has landed on the pavement and just into the dual carriageway close to the Chapel Lane exit heading towards Howick and Preston.

Comes have been placed around the tree to ensure motorists see the tree.