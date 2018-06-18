Stolen car crashes in Adlington

A road was closed after a stolen car crashed into parked cars in Adlington, say police.

Police received reports of a crashed car which had been abandoned on Market Street at around 2.40am on Monday June 18.

The occupants of the car are believed to have fled the scene before the arrival of emergency services.

A spokesman for the police said: "We received reports of a crash in the early hours of Monday.

"The car was found in the middle of the road.

"Several other vehicles were also damaged in the incident."

The road was reopened at around 8am.