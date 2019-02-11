Speed limits and lane closures in force as work begins on junction for new Penwortham Bypass

Work has begun on a new junction for the Penwortham Bypass in Liverpool Road.



The new junction along the A59 Liverpool Road will help to reduce rush hour congestion and queueing traffic through the centre of Penwortham.

Work begins today along Liverpool Road and commuters are being warned of likely delays as work is carried out.

The Penwortham Bypass, constructed by Lancashire County Council, is one of several major road schemes being funded through the £434m Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal.

Upon completion in early 2020, the bypass is expected to carry approximately 22,000 vehicles per day.

Traffic volumes on several surrounding roads, such as the A59, Lindle Lane and Pope Lane, are expected to reduce by 40 to 70 per cent during peak times.

Work starts this week along Liverpool Road in Penwortham, to create the new junction for the bypass on the A59. Pic - Kevin Hunt

The Council is warning of possible disruption, especially to journeys into and out of Preston, as construction gets underway.

But county councillor Geoff Driver CBE, leader of Lancashire County Council, said the disruption "will be worth it in the end"

He said: "A new road has been talked about for many years. Local people have put up with congestion for too long through the town, and I'm pleased that construction is going well and that the road will open next year.



"Once the bypass opens, traffic will reduce in the centre of Penwortham and there'll be extra capacity on the road network.

"There'll be disruption while the road is being built, but it will be worth it in the end."

Upon completion in early 2020,the bypass is expected to carry approximately 22,000 vehicles per day. Pic - Kevin Hunt.

From Monday, a temporary 30mph speed limit will be introduced for the duration of the works, in addition to lane closures in both directions along some sections of the A59, from Hutton Roundabout and Howick Moor Lane.

The work will also include new pedestrian crossing facilities as part of the new junction.

Jim Carter, Chairman of the City Deal, said: "This is a big stage in the construction of the new bypass, as work begins to build the new junction.



"A lot of work has been taking place on the new bypass over the past year. Work started in January 2018, so we're over the halfway mark already.



"The next stage of this work involves creating the new junction on the A59 for the bypass, so there could be some disruption to people's journeys.



"We ask people to bear with us while this work takes place, as the new road will add significant capacity on the road network, reduce congestion and open up new opportunities for business."



Councillor Margaret Smith, Leader of South Ribble Borough Council, added: “It is good to see the work on the Penwortham bypass progressing.

"Making this section of the A59 a dual carriageway will also help to ease congestion and hopefully reduce traffic, not only going down Lindle Lane but also through the villages in the western parishes of South Ribble.

"Developing new infrastructure in South Ribble will also support future growth and help to improve air quality.”