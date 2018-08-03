Sound barrier plans for the M6 motorway near Preston to reduce noise pollution

Highways England is set to start preliminary work on a new noise barrier on the M6.

The barrier will be constructed along the northbound carriageway between junction 29 for Bamber Bridge and junction 30 where the M61 joins the M6.

The M6 in last week's traffic chaos

A spokesman from Highways England said that the work will include some lane closures but did not confirm when this would be.

They said: “[The project] involves vegetation clearance and diversion of utilities and some lane closures will be required at times.”

The preliminary work is set to last for three weeks before the construction of the barrier can begin at a later unknown date.

From next Monday, Highways is also creating a new ‘observation platform’ on the southbound carriageway at junction 31 for Preston.

The M6 at junction 31A in last week's traffic chaos

A spokesman said: “This will help make the motorway safer by allowing police, DVSA and Highways England traffic officers a safe place to monitor vehicles and traffic conditions.”

The work will take place over 10 days and the hard shoulder will be closed throughout the work with a lane one closure also needed between 9.30am and 3pm each day to allow construction deliveries to the site.

A Highways spokesman added: "All our improvement work is carried out with the aim of causing as little disruption as possible."