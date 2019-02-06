"Significant" delays on the M6 at Bamber Bridge after collision between oil tanker and car

Have your say

Motorists are being warned of "significant" delays on and around the M6 at Bamber Bridge after a crash.

Highways England have announced that traffic is at a standstill on the Southbound M6 exit slip road due to a collision between an oil tanker and a car on the A6 at Church Road.

The incident happened at 4.50pm and no serious injuries have been reported.

The authority has Tweeted: "Police are dealing with the incident and your patience is appreciated whilst work is being done to re-open lanes and ease congestion."

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said the road has now reopened, but traffic was "significant" in the area.

Recovery of the vehicles is now taking place.