'Severe delays' on the M65 with average speeds of five mph due to three vehicle crash

There are delays on the M65 this evening due to a three vehicle crash.

The AA is reporting "severe delays" of 29 minutes on the westbound carriageway between junction seven (Rishton / Accrington) and junction five (Guide / Shadsworth).

Delays are increasing

A North West Motorway Police spokesman said that the incident involving three vehicles is between junction five and six, with the third lane closed while emergency services attend the scene.

An average speed of five mph has also been mentioned by the AA.

The motoring association adds that delays are expected to increase.

