Severe delays of 40 minutes reported after 'three lorries collide' on M6 near Preston
A multi-vehicle collision caused the M6 southbound to be blocked near Preston, resulting in delays of 40 minutes.
The southbound carriageway was blocked between junctions 30 (Blacow Bridge Interchange) and 31 (Samlesbury Interchange) at approximately 4.30pm today (December 7).
The collision reportedly involved three lorries, according to the AA.
5.5 miles of congestion were reported in the area, with motorists warned to expect 40 minute delays.
Two out of four lanes reopened at approximately 5.25pm.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Please be aware that two lanes are currently closed on the M6 southbound close to junction 30 (the exit for the M61).
"This is due to a collision.
"Motorists are advised to find alternative routes where possible.
