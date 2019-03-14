Serious rush hour crash forces police to shut major Lancashire commuter route

A busy commuter route in Lancashire has been shut after a serious collision in Lostock near Bolton.



The crash in Beaumont Road has forced police to close the road near the junction with Chorley New Road.

A further stretch of road between Chorley New Road and Regent Road has also been closed as emergency services attend the scene.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) is urging commuters to avoid the area and has warned that the roads could be closed for a number of hours.

Chorley New Road is a major commuter route for people travelling to Chorley and Preston via the M61.

A spokesman for GMP said: "We would ask that commuters please avoid the area as the road closures are expected to remain in place for some time."

Police responded to a serious crash in Beaumont Road, Lostock, near Chorley, shortly after 7am this morning (March 14).

