'Serious road traffic collision' shuts road in Cliviger as motorists urged to avoid area
A road in Cliviger was expected to remain closed for a “significant period of time” following a serious crash.
By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 25th March 2022, 5:48 pm
Updated
Friday, 25th March 2022, 5:49 pm
The Long Causeway was shut between Red Lees Road and Kebs Road at approximately 3.45pm on Friday (March 25).
Police said this was due to a “serious road traffic collision.”
Residents were warned the closure was likely to remain in place for a “significant period of time”.
“We would ask motorists to please avoid the area,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.
