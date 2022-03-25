'Serious road traffic collision' shuts road in Cliviger as motorists urged to avoid area

A road in Cliviger was expected to remain closed for a “significant period of time” following a serious crash.

By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 25th March 2022, 5:48 pm
Updated Friday, 25th March 2022, 5:49 pm

The Long Causeway was shut between Red Lees Road and Kebs Road at approximately 3.45pm on Friday (March 25).

Police said this was due to a “serious road traffic collision.”

Residents were warned the closure was likely to remain in place for a “significant period of time”.

“We would ask motorists to please avoid the area,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

The Long Causeway was shut between Red Lees Road and Kebs Road following a serious crash. (Credit: Google)
