Serious road traffic collision involving van and child closes Sumpter Croft in Penwortham
A serious collision involving a van and a child closed a residential road in Penwortham.
A serious collision involving a van and a child closed a residential road in Penwortham.
Emergency services were spotted responding to an incident in Sumpter Croft at around 5pm on Tuesday afternoon (August 1).
Residents in the area said the incident involved a pedestrian and that the road had been cordoned off at Bilsborough Hey.
Lancashire Police later confirmed the incident was a “serious road traffic collision involving a van and a child.”
Officers remained at the scene at 7.30pm to investigate the collision.