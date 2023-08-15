‘Serious collision’ set to close A6 Garstang Road near Preston for ‘several hours’
A “serious collision” closed a busy road in Barton, resulting in heavy traffic in the area.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Aug 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 14:19 BST
Emergency services were called to a crash in Garstang Road at approximately 1pm on Tuesday (August 15).
The road was closed in both directions between St Michael’s Road and White Horse Lane, resulting in long delays on the A6.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Please avoid the area, as it will be closed for several hours.
“Thank you for your patience.”
North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.