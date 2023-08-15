News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

‘Serious collision’ set to close A6 Garstang Road near Preston for ‘several hours’

A “serious collision” closed a busy road in Barton, resulting in heavy traffic in the area.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Aug 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 14:19 BST

Emergency services were called to a crash in Garstang Road at approximately 1pm on Tuesday (August 15).

The road was closed in both directions between St Michael’s Road and White Horse Lane, resulting in long delays on the A6.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Please avoid the area, as it will be closed for several hours.

“Thank you for your patience.”

North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.

Related topics:PrestonBartonEmergency servicesLancashire Police