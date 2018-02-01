'Serious accident' between car and motorbike closes Fylde road

Lancashire Police have closed a section of road after an accident on the Fylde.

The section of A586 Garstang Road between Great Eccleston and the Windy Harbour Holiday Park traffic lights is currently closed as police deal with what they have labelled a "serious accident" between a car and a motorbike.

A police spokesman said: "We received a report at 5:57pm from the North West Ambulance Service about the incident.

"There are officers currently on the scene. It is still ongoing and the road closure is set to be in place for some time."

Motorists are advised to avoid the area while police deal with the incident.