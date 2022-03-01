Sections of M6 to close overnight as £1.5m resurfacing works begin near Lancaster

The 13-night project on the southbound carriageway will start from Monday, March 14.

National Highways said they would deploy extra resources to the project to minimise the impact of the work on motorway users and nearby Lancaster - which is on the diversion route for a handful of overnight southbound carriageway closures.

The work is set to add more than 30 minutes onto journeys, with motorists advised to consider alternative routes or different dates for travel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Large sections of the M6 are to be closed for 13 nights near Lancaster for £1.5m resurfacing works. (Credit: Google)

National Highways project manager Frank Jamieson said: "Ordinarily, we’d be looking at 16 overnight carriageway closures to deliver resurfacing in this part of the M6 but by pulling in extra resources from elsewhere we're reducing that by almost half to only nine.

"The section of the motorway south of junction 34 has particular challenges because we don't always have the space to resurface and keep a lane open to drivers so we will need to use the long-standing diversion route through Lancaster."

The programme of work includes two nights of resurfacing and overnight carriageway closures between junction 35 at Carnforth and junction 34 at Lancaster and seven nights of resurfacing and associated carriageway closures between junction 34 and junction 33 at Galgate.

There will also be four nights of lane closures during the work.

"Although we'll be doing this work when the motorway is at its quietest the diversion route is likely to add more than 30 minutes to journeys so we're advising drivers planning to travel overnight on those dates to consider an alternative route or different dates," Mr Jamieson added.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.