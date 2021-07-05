Rush hour delays after fuel spillage closes M6 and M65 junctions in Bamber Bridge and Lostock Hall

The motorway is shut in both directions between J1 and J1a, whilst the M6 exit slip road at junction 29 (Bamber Bridge, M65) - coming off the motorway towards Lostock Hall - has also been shut due to the spillage.

The M65 closure, which came into force at 7am, is affecting surrounding routes, including Stanifield Lane, which has been closed both ways just after the roundabout in Lostock Hall.

The closure has led to queueing traffic between A582 Farington Road (Lostock Hall) and Lydiate Lane (Farington), as well as congestion to Flensburg Way (Tank Roundabout), beyond Lostock Hall Station, and the A6 back to Bamber Bridge.

Police have closed the M6 slip road at junction 29 (Bamber Bridge, M65) due to a spillage on the carriageway this morning (Monday, July 5)

Maintenance crews have been tasked with cleaning up the hazardous spillage and police are urging motorists to avoid the area until further notice.

Delays on M61, M65 and M6

- Lancashire Police say there are currently 40 minute delays on the M61 northbound bound towards the M65

- 30 minute delays on M65 westbound between junctions 4 (M65) and 2 (M61, M6).

- And 25 minute delays on M6 northbound between junctions 28 (Leyland) and 29 (Bamber Bridge).

A Highways spokesman said: "The M65 in Lancashire is closed in both directions between J1 and J1a due to a fuel spillage, along with the M6 northbound exit slip road at J29 (Bamber Bridge Interchange, M65).

"Traffic Officers are currently at scene and Maintenance Crews are on their way to the area to assist.

"Delays are likely on the approach to the closure, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes. Please allow extra time for your journey if travelling in the area or consider alternative routes."

The closure has led to congestion on the M61 and M65 around the Bamber Bridge Interchange, as well as the M6 at Leyland, where traffic is backed up to Charnock Richard Services as drivers wait to exit the motorway.

At around 7am, a number of motorists also reported a "slippery substance" on the road whilst driving through Lostock Hall towards the bypass. The hazard is believed to be linked to the motorway spillage.

Police are now on scene and have closed the route whilst officers await Highways clean-up teams.

A police spokesman added: "We have had to close Stanifield Lane just after the roundabout in Lostock Hall, Preston.

"Please be aware when travelling to avoid the area. We will update once the road is reopened, thank you for your patience."

More to follow...

