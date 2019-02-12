Roadworks to shut M61 slip road in Chorley for seven hours every night for two weeks

Have your say

A busy M61 slip road near Chorley will be closed every night for the next two weeks as roadworks begin.



Resurfacing and drainage works will begin today (Tuesday, February 12) at the M61 northbound exit slip road at junction 9 at Clayton Green.

Roadworks will shut the M61 northbound junction 9 slip road at Clayton Green, near Chorley from Tuesday, February 12.

Some disruption is expected as both lanes will be closed everyday, between 10pm and 5am from February 12 to February 23, before reopening overnight at the weekend.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "We’ve got a drainage scheme taking place on the M61 between junction 9 and M6 junction 30.

"Work includes replacing and repairing pipes as well as some resurfacing.

"Work is taking place overnight between 9pm and 5am (by 7am at weekends), Monday to Saturday."