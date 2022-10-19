News you can trust since 1886
Roadworks to shut Leyland Lane between Penwortham and Lostock Hall for 4 weeks

A busy road between Penwortham and Lostock Hall will shut for a month when roadworks begin next week.

By Matthew Calderbank
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2022, 9:58am

Motorists face a four-mile diversion when Leyland Road closes for resurfacing on Monday (Octobe 24).

The road will be shut in both directions from the The Cawsey/Bee Lane roundabout to Charnock Court, near Flag Lane, until Thursday, November 27.

The closure will be in place between 7.30am and 4pm, seven days a week.

Leyland Road will be closed from Flag Lane to Bee Lane for four weeks beginning Monday, October 24

Diversion

It means a four mile diversion for those travelling along the route between Lostock Hall and Penwortham.

Traffic will be diverted via The Cawsey, Carrwood Road, London Way and Brownedge Road.

Lancashire County Council said access will be arranged for households affected by the closure.

Leyland Road will be closed from The Cawsey/Bee Lane roundabout to Flag Lane

What about buses?

Stagecoach service 111 will also be diverted in both directions via The Cawsey and Brownedge Road.

Passengers are advised to board/alight the bus at Bee Lane and Watkin Lane (at the Lostock Hall Library / Pleasant Retreat pub) bus stops.

What are the roadworks for?

The road will be closed for drainage repair works due to flooding issues in the area.

Improvements will be made to the surface water gullys and the affected section of road will need to be resurfaced.

