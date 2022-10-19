Motorists face a four-mile diversion when Leyland Road closes for resurfacing on Monday (Octobe 24).

The road will be shut in both directions from the The Cawsey/Bee Lane roundabout to Charnock Court, near Flag Lane, until Thursday, November 27.

The closure will be in place between 7.30am and 4pm, seven days a week.

Diversion

It means a four mile diversion for those travelling along the route between Lostock Hall and Penwortham.

Traffic will be diverted via The Cawsey, Carrwood Road, London Way and Brownedge Road.

Lancashire County Council said access will be arranged for households affected by the closure.

What about buses?

Stagecoach service 111 will also be diverted in both directions via The Cawsey and Brownedge Road.

Passengers are advised to board/alight the bus at Bee Lane and Watkin Lane (at the Lostock Hall Library / Pleasant Retreat pub) bus stops.

What are the roadworks for?

The road will be closed for drainage repair works due to flooding issues in the area.