Road used by Preston motorists to avoid busy Broughton roundabout could be closed for up to 10 months

Have your say

A road used by many motorists to avoid the Broughton roundabout is being closed for up to 10 months.

A road closure order will be in place on D'Urton Lane from Monday until Friday, November 8.

D'Urton Manor (Andrew Smith SG Photography)

The closure, issued by Lancashire County Council, is in place 130 metres west of Highrigg Drive for a new roundabout to be created between D'Urton Lane and Eastway.

It is part of planning permission requirements that were approved by Preston Council for Story Homes' D'Urton Manor housing development.

READ MORE: Get ready for three more months of traffic chaos at blackspot

The road is a key link for motorists travelling from Preston, providing an alternative route to James Towers Way instead of heading to the congested Broughton roundabout at junction one of the M55.

Rina Housbey, principal design engineer for Lancashire County Council, said: "This is the start of work to create a new roundabout for a link road between D'Urton Lane and Eastway.

"We're carrying out this work on D'Urton Lane, which is developer-funded as part of the planning permission for the Story Homes development.

"The link road will help to reduce congestion in this area and provide access to new developments."

The daily closures will be in place from 7.30am to 6pm.

Ms Housbey added: "The work along D'Urton Lane includes diverting a culvert, moving utility services, street lighting work, and a temporary diversion for cyclists and pedestrians to maintain the Guild Wheel route.

"We've informed residents of this work, and we'll do what we can to minimise the impact for people who live there, while this work takes place."