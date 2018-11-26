Road reopens after woman is injured in crash near Farington school

Have your say

A 70-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after a crash near Farington Primary School.

The collision between two vehicles happened at the junction of East Street and Stanifield Lane, Farington at 12.30pm.

Fire crews from Leyland and Bamber Bridge attended the scene after smoke was seen coming from one of the cars.

Police closed the busy road between Leyland and Lostock Hall whilst firefighters used coolant to prevent one of the vehicles catching fire.

The 70-year-old woman was conscious and breathing, but was taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital after sustaining injuries to her legs and hands.

Fire crews departed at 1.40pm and police have now reopened Stanifield Lane.