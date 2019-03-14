Road closures planned ahead of Preston North End and Birmingham City league clash at Deepdale

Have your say

A number of roads will be closed around Deepdale Stadium on Saturday (March 16) as Preston North End host Birmingham City.



Police have taken the decision to close a number of roads around the stadium because they expect a large contingent of travelling supporters from Birmingham.

Preston North End and Birmingham City go head to head in a league fixture at the Deepdale Stadium on Saturday, March 16.

North End informed police that a "higher than expected number of coaches" had been booked to bring Birmingham City fans to the fixture.

As as result, police will close a number of roads to help facilitate crowd management.

Which roads will be closed

Lowthorpe Road will be closed to traffic from 1pm to 6pm, between its junction with Blackpool Road and St Gregory's Road.

Access to Bill Shankley Crescent and Moor Park Avenue will be similarly restricted with road closures in both directions.

What the police say

Sgt Paul McLernon, from Lancashire Police, said residents should make arrangements to access their homes ahead of the closures.

He said: "A a result of the expected large attendance and a higher than expected number of coaches for this fixture, Lowthorpe Road will be closed for a period before, during and after the match.

"From approximately 1pm to 6pm there will be limited access to Lowthorpe Road between its junction with Blackpool Road and St Gregory's Road.

"Bill Shankley Crescent will be similarly restricted. Moor Park Avenue will also be closed from both ends.

"I hope that these arrangements do not unduly affect access to your property.

"However, I would ask that careful consideration is given to travel arrangements to and from your property within these times.

"We understand the inconvenience that this causes to residents and we will of course make every effort to open the road as quickly as possible once it is safe to do so."

Preston North End are currently 9th in the Championship table, ahead of Birmingham City in 12th place.