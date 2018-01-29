Road closures for Greyhound Bridge repairs begin

Road closures have been put in place to allow major repairs to take place on Greyhound Bridge in Lancaster.

Greyhound Bridge has been closed and two-way traffic has now been introduced on Skerton Bridge and Morecambe Road, Lancashire County Council has said.

There will be an escalation of work being carried out on Morecambe Road, Owen Road, Lune Street and Parliament Street in preparation for the closure of Greyhound Bridge Road on Monday January 29. The bulk of the works will be carried out off-peak and overnight, primarily with mobile single lane closures.



Traffic management teams will be in place at all key junctions to assist traffic getting used to the new layout through Sunday night and throughout the day on Monday.

Businesses will be remain open as usual throughout the works. Refurbishment of the bridge includes: concrete repairs and recasting around bridge joints, replacement of bridge joints, repainting of parapet, piers and superstructure, replacing road surface and footway, and waterproofing the bridge deck.



