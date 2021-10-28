Road closure: Police shut Preston's St Mary's Street following a road traffic collision

Preston Police have announced the city centre road closure.

This afternoon, Preston Police have shut St Mary's Street in Preston due to a road traffic collision.

In a statement posted to Facebook shortly after 1 pm, Preston Police said "Traffic is likely to be heavy and we'd advise you to avoid the area at this time."

A spokesperson for the police told the Post: "It's a damage only collision, it appears a truck has clipped some scaffolding."

The spokesperson added that no one has been injured.